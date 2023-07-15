KCR meets Ministers to review strengths, weaknesses of BRS

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections looming large on the horizon, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been busy assessing the party’s standing in the State, especially in constituencies represented by the pink party.

According to BRS sources, the party supremo has been calling Ministers and senior leaders on a daily basis and discussing with them the situation on the ground. They said that KCR has been evaluating the ground-level work done by the party MLAs in their respective segments.

During a discussion with Minister A Indrakaran Reddy who is from the erstwhile Adilabad district, KCR enquired about the performance of MLAs and the overall party situation in all the Assembly segments in the district.

Armed with survey reports, the Chief Minister has been exploring the strengths and weaknesses of the party’s district MLAs, including Indrakaran Reddy. In a directive issued two days ago, KCR instructed the Minister to hold regular meetings with second-level BRS leaders and cadres to bridge any gaps between the party and its supporters.

The BRS supremo also convened a meeting with Minister G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda to discuss the field-level work and performance of MLAs, referring to survey reports. Sources said that the party chief sought information on the viability of various aspirants and the vulnerabilities of sitting MLAs in different Assembly segments. KCR directed the Minister to foster unity among party leaders in the district to secure a majority in the upcoming elections.

Understandably, KCR has also been gathering information about the Congress and BJP probable candidates and assessing their strengths and weaknesses. There are indications that the party may extend offers to these aspirants, aiming to replace sitting MLAs in constituencies where a BRS victory appears challenging.

Party insiders said that KCR’s one-on-one discussions with Ministers are aimed at providing instructions on effective strategies and ways to connect with the electorate. These internal deliberations are expected to indirectly confirm candidatures, with Ministers conveying the directives to the leaders and cadre in their respective Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Ministers have been urging KCR to expedite the release of pending bills. Delays in bill clearance have caused discontent among sarpanches and dent the image of the BRS in all Assembly segments, the Ministers believed to have told the party supremo.

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections looming large on the horizon, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been busy assessing the party’s standing in the State, especially in constituencies represented by the pink party. According to BRS sources, the party supremo has been calling Ministers and senior leaders on a daily basis and discussing with them the situation on the ground. They said that KCR has been evaluating the ground-level work done by the party MLAs in their respective segments. During a discussion with Minister A Indrakaran Reddy who is from the erstwhile Adilabad district, KCR enquired about the performance of MLAs and the overall party situation in all the Assembly segments in the district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Armed with survey reports, the Chief Minister has been exploring the strengths and weaknesses of the party’s district MLAs, including Indrakaran Reddy. In a directive issued two days ago, KCR instructed the Minister to hold regular meetings with second-level BRS leaders and cadres to bridge any gaps between the party and its supporters. The BRS supremo also convened a meeting with Minister G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda to discuss the field-level work and performance of MLAs, referring to survey reports. Sources said that the party chief sought information on the viability of various aspirants and the vulnerabilities of sitting MLAs in different Assembly segments. KCR directed the Minister to foster unity among party leaders in the district to secure a majority in the upcoming elections. Understandably, KCR has also been gathering information about the Congress and BJP probable candidates and assessing their strengths and weaknesses. There are indications that the party may extend offers to these aspirants, aiming to replace sitting MLAs in constituencies where a BRS victory appears challenging. Party insiders said that KCR’s one-on-one discussions with Ministers are aimed at providing instructions on effective strategies and ways to connect with the electorate. These internal deliberations are expected to indirectly confirm candidatures, with Ministers conveying the directives to the leaders and cadre in their respective Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, the Ministers have been urging KCR to expedite the release of pending bills. Delays in bill clearance have caused discontent among sarpanches and dent the image of the BRS in all Assembly segments, the Ministers believed to have told the party supremo.