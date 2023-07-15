Home States Telangana

KTR sends legal notice to Sukesh

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote letters to Union Home Minister, Telangana Governor and the CBI Director, alleging that the close associates of Rama Rao and Kavitha offered him Rs 100 crore.

Published: 15th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 08:17 AM

K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the allegations levelled against him and MLC K Kavitha by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday sent a legal notice to him through his advocate.

Sukesh wrote letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the CBI Director, alleging that the close associates of Rama Rao and Kavitha offered him Rs 100 crore, land in Sham-shabad and a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections to retract the statements and evidence like WhatsApp chat copies or screenshots and recordings he gave to the ED against them and the AAP leaders in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Rama Rao tweeted: “Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me. I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters (sic).”

