Rs 2,100 crore for water supply improvement plan

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the water supply service improvement plan in 81 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State, the required infrastructure will be strengthened under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, which aims at providing every household with access to a tap with a guaranteed supply of water and a sewer connection.

The water supply project will be implemented in about eight packages at an estimated cost of Rs 2,110 crore and the work comprises components like the construction of Elevated Level Service Reservoir (ELSRs), Ground Level Service Reservoir (GLSRs), Over Head Service Reservoirs (OHSRs), Ground Level Balancing Reservoir (GLBRs), Elevated Ground Level Balancing Reservoir (ELBRs), sumps, pump houses, etc.

The bids for the works to be taken up through the Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department have been invited. The deadline for completion of the project is about two years and the defect liability period will be five years.

Sources said that Package-I costing Rs 357.31 crore covers 10 ULBs -- Khanapur, Nirmal, Luxettipet, Naspur, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Mancherial, Bellampalle, Mandamarri and Adilabad.

Package II costing Rs 410.65 crore covers Karimnagar, Sircilla, Manthani, Peddapalli, Vemulawada, Raikal, Dharmapuri, Jagitiyal, Korutla, Metpally, Choppadandi, Kothapally, Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Sulthanabad.

Package III which costs Rs 91.21 crore covers Wardhannapet, Narsampet, Parkal, Jangaon and Bhupalpally.

Package IV costing Rs 226.64 crore covers Wyra, Madhira, Sathupally, Dornakal, Marripeda, Thorruru, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Manuguru.

Package V to be taken up at a cost of Rs 280.63 crore covers 15 ULBs of Alampur, Waddepalle, Gadwal, Kosgi, Makthal, Narayanpet, Bhootpur, Jadcherla, Atmakur, Amarchinta, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy.

Package VI costing Rs 367.06 crore covers Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Armoor and Nizamabad.

Package VII costing Rs 222.70 crore covers Narsapur, Thoopran, Ramayampet, Medak, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Sadasivpet, Cherial, Gajwel and Siddipet.

Package VIII which costs Rs 153.53 crore covers nine ULBs of Medchal, Kodangal, Parigi, Vikarabad, Tandur, Shankarpally, Amangal, Kothur and Shadnagar. Under AMRUT 2.0 every household has to be covered with a tap connection and hence the coverage benchmark is 100 percent.

The selected agencies will also be responsible for the city level Operation and Maintenance of the water supply scheme of the ULB consisting of existing and newly augmented infrastructure, for a period of five years from the date of commissioning.

HYDERABAD: As part of the water supply service improvement plan in 81 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State, the required infrastructure will be strengthened under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, which aims at providing every household with access to a tap with a guaranteed supply of water and a sewer connection. The water supply project will be implemented in about eight packages at an estimated cost of Rs 2,110 crore and the work comprises components like the construction of Elevated Level Service Reservoir (ELSRs), Ground Level Service Reservoir (GLSRs), Over Head Service Reservoirs (OHSRs), Ground Level Balancing Reservoir (GLBRs), Elevated Ground Level Balancing Reservoir (ELBRs), sumps, pump houses, etc. The bids for the works to be taken up through the Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department have been invited. The deadline for completion of the project is about two years and the defect liability period will be five years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said that Package-I costing Rs 357.31 crore covers 10 ULBs -- Khanapur, Nirmal, Luxettipet, Naspur, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Mancherial, Bellampalle, Mandamarri and Adilabad. Package II costing Rs 410.65 crore covers Karimnagar, Sircilla, Manthani, Peddapalli, Vemulawada, Raikal, Dharmapuri, Jagitiyal, Korutla, Metpally, Choppadandi, Kothapally, Jammikunta, Huzurabad and Sulthanabad. Package III which costs Rs 91.21 crore covers Wardhannapet, Narsampet, Parkal, Jangaon and Bhupalpally. Package IV costing Rs 226.64 crore covers Wyra, Madhira, Sathupally, Dornakal, Marripeda, Thorruru, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Manuguru. Package V to be taken up at a cost of Rs 280.63 crore covers 15 ULBs of Alampur, Waddepalle, Gadwal, Kosgi, Makthal, Narayanpet, Bhootpur, Jadcherla, Atmakur, Amarchinta, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy. Package VI costing Rs 367.06 crore covers Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Armoor and Nizamabad. Package VII costing Rs 222.70 crore covers Narsapur, Thoopran, Ramayampet, Medak, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Sadasivpet, Cherial, Gajwel and Siddipet. Package VIII which costs Rs 153.53 crore covers nine ULBs of Medchal, Kodangal, Parigi, Vikarabad, Tandur, Shankarpally, Amangal, Kothur and Shadnagar. Under AMRUT 2.0 every household has to be covered with a tap connection and hence the coverage benchmark is 100 percent. The selected agencies will also be responsible for the city level Operation and Maintenance of the water supply scheme of the ULB consisting of existing and newly augmented infrastructure, for a period of five years from the date of commissioning.