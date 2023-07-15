Teen records suicide note on video, ends life

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A 17-year-old boy named Bukya Dinesh took his own life by hanging from a tree in the forested area of Kammaripet thanda in Konaraopet Mandal on Friday.

Before killing himself, Dinesh had an argument with his mother, which reportedly made him feel humiliated and choose to leave his house. He was also burdened by ongoing family disputes.

According to sources, after the argument with his mother, Dinesh recorded a selfie video. In the video, he suggested his mother, Jyothi, take care of their father’s health. He also mentioned to his brother that their sister’s marriage should be celebrated grandly, with his photo prominently displayed among group pictures.

Dinesh said that he did not feel any pain from being beaten by his mother and there are many problems one has to face by taking birth in a impoverished family. Police initiated an investigation to determine the actual cause of Dinesh’s death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

