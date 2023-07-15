Three injured as overhead tank crashes on railway platform roof

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Eight passengers narrowly escaped when a 60,000-litre capacity overhead water tank crashed on the roof of the first platform late on Friday at the Warangal Railway Station.

Five passengers from West Bengal and three from Gorrekunta village of Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred at 1.37 AM. They were waiting for their train under the roof, called Cover Over Platform (COP) in the railway parlance.

Suddenly, the passengers heard a huge sound and before they could run away the roof collapsed under the weight of the water tank.

While three of the injured passengers of the same family have been hospitalised and the other five are left in the train after receiving first aid. The condition of the three victims in the hospital is said to be stable.

P Ramabrahmam, his wife Ramadevi and his elder son Harish Kumar from Gorrekunta in Warangal district were to travel to Vijayawada by Machilipatnam Express. They were immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital and treated as an inpatient. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

According to P Ganesh, the second son of Ramabrahmam, his father got six stitches for his head injury. The doctors said that he might need surgery. Meanwhile, railway officials said that compensation would be paid to the three injured persons. South Central Railway (SCR) Secundrabad Divisional Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta visited Warangal and expressed grief over the incident.

WARANGAL: Eight passengers narrowly escaped when a 60,000-litre capacity overhead water tank crashed on the roof of the first platform late on Friday at the Warangal Railway Station. Five passengers from West Bengal and three from Gorrekunta village of Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred at 1.37 AM. They were waiting for their train under the roof, called Cover Over Platform (COP) in the railway parlance. Suddenly, the passengers heard a huge sound and before they could run away the roof collapsed under the weight of the water tank.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While three of the injured passengers of the same family have been hospitalised and the other five are left in the train after receiving first aid. The condition of the three victims in the hospital is said to be stable. P Ramabrahmam, his wife Ramadevi and his elder son Harish Kumar from Gorrekunta in Warangal district were to travel to Vijayawada by Machilipatnam Express. They were immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital and treated as an inpatient. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. According to P Ganesh, the second son of Ramabrahmam, his father got six stitches for his head injury. The doctors said that he might need surgery. Meanwhile, railway officials said that compensation would be paid to the three injured persons. South Central Railway (SCR) Secundrabad Divisional Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta visited Warangal and expressed grief over the incident.