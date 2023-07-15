TSC: Former Union minister’s son launches new party in election year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education, health, employment, and women and farmers’ welfare are some of the prime issues focused on by many political parties. But a new political party claims to work with a difference despite having the same issues in its list of priorities.

Telangana Samaja Congress (TSC), which has been founded by eminent surgical gastroenterologist and political activist Dr P Vinay Kumar, envisions a Telangana where the people’s dreams and aspirations are achieved.

Around 4,000 people gathered in the Sikh Village on Friday for the launch of TSC, where the party’s leadership spelt out its policies, goals and course of action in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Kumar, son of former Union minister P Shiv Shankar and brother of former Malakpet MLA P Sudheer Reddy, vowed to bring about a transformative change in the lives of the people of Telangana.

“Whenever I go to villages across the State to address meetings, I ask them how many have participated in the Telangana agitation, whether they thought their lives would change when they fought for Telangana, and whether they now feel that their dreams have been fulfilled.

While a thousand hands used to go up in response to the first two questions, hardly anybody would agree that their aspirations have been achieved,” he said.

He said that his party will focus on strengthening the schools, decentralising the development, creating employment avenues in the rural areas and reducing the inordinate expansion (not development) of Hyderabad so that districts could also develop.

He said the idea to start a new political party germinated in his mind in 2018 and plans for the same were also made in 2019. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its launch was delayed. The party’s name has already been registered with the Election Commission of India, he said.

Vinay Kumar plans to field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the next elections and is not presently averse to aligning with like-minded political parties.

HYDERABAD: Education, health, employment, and women and farmers’ welfare are some of the prime issues focused on by many political parties. But a new political party claims to work with a difference despite having the same issues in its list of priorities. Telangana Samaja Congress (TSC), which has been founded by eminent surgical gastroenterologist and political activist Dr P Vinay Kumar, envisions a Telangana where the people’s dreams and aspirations are achieved. Around 4,000 people gathered in the Sikh Village on Friday for the launch of TSC, where the party’s leadership spelt out its policies, goals and course of action in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Addressing the gathering, Vinay Kumar, son of former Union minister P Shiv Shankar and brother of former Malakpet MLA P Sudheer Reddy, vowed to bring about a transformative change in the lives of the people of Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Whenever I go to villages across the State to address meetings, I ask them how many have participated in the Telangana agitation, whether they thought their lives would change when they fought for Telangana, and whether they now feel that their dreams have been fulfilled. While a thousand hands used to go up in response to the first two questions, hardly anybody would agree that their aspirations have been achieved,” he said. He said that his party will focus on strengthening the schools, decentralising the development, creating employment avenues in the rural areas and reducing the inordinate expansion (not development) of Hyderabad so that districts could also develop. He said the idea to start a new political party germinated in his mind in 2018 and plans for the same were also made in 2019. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its launch was delayed. The party’s name has already been registered with the Election Commission of India, he said. Vinay Kumar plans to field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the next elections and is not presently averse to aligning with like-minded political parties.