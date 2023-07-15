Two Japanese firms to set up units in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for new factories of Daifuku Intralogistics India Pvt. Ltd. and Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Pvt. Ltd. in Chandanvelly.

Daifuku is the world’s leading provider of automated material handling technology and solutions.

Taikisha Ltd, a 110-year-old Japan-based engineering company, is a pioneer in setting up cleanrooms and HVAC for electronic devices, lithium-ion battery manufacturing, food industry (hydroponic farming). Taikisha has acquired Nicomac Cleanrooms.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rama Rao praised the rapid development of Japan and its culture as an inspiration for Telangana’s future. He highlighted Japan’s remarkable resilience and emergence as a formidable economic power, even in the face of limited natural resources, numerous challenges imposed by nature, and the enduring impact of a nuclear attack.

Thanking the management of Daifuku and Taikisha for choosing Telangana over other options, the Minister stated that the two companies plan to invest Rs 575 crore and generate 1,600 to 2,000 direct jobs, and at least 4,000 indirect jobs, prioritising local candidates for these positions.

He expressed his delight as Daifuku adopted ITI in Vikarabad, ensuring training and opportunities for the youth. Rama Rao highlighted the potential for the Chandanvelly region to become the crucial industrial cluster in Telangana.

Stressing the importance of learning from Japan’s successful product development and their ability to create a world-class impression through their commitment to quality, the Minister expressed confidence in the potential of Daifuku and Nicomac Taikisha to become leaders in their respective fields in India. He extended an invitation to establish a Japanese cluster in Telangana.

