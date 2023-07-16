Ex-judge says plaints filed on his behalf, seeks probe  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, has taken cognisance of a petition filed by P Ranjan Kumar, former II-Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jagtial, denying that he has filed complaints against anyone with the High Court.

The bench issued notices to the State government, the Telangana High Court, the Union of India, and the CBI, seeking their responses by the next date of hearing.

In his petition, Ranjan Kumar sought a CBI inquiry or investigation by an SIT into the complaint dated August 1, 2020, addressed to the President of India, and another dated September 1, 2022, to Superintendent of Police, Jagtial.

The petitioner contended that no complaints were filed against him on November 5, 2016, January 1, 2017, or July 15, 2017, to the High Court. He denied addressing any complaints against judges or judicial officers to any authority and claimed that someone impersonated him, creating false complaints, with the intention to cause harm to him.

The petitioner alleged that if his writ petitions were allowed by the court, it would adversely affect the promotions of certain individuals. The court heard the petitioner’s arguments and issued notices to the abovementioned respondents.

