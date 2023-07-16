Free power is Congress trademark: Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BRS government’s power policy, asserting that “free power for agriculture” has always been a trademark of the Congress.

Questioning the moral authority of the BRS to discuss the subject, Vikramarka said that the Pink party should acknowledge the contributions of Congress to the sector before speaking on the matter.

Responding to Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s comments that the Congress had no national or state-level policy regarding energy, the CLP leader said that each State has specific priorities based on regional resources and requirements that the Minister needed to understand.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Vikramarka shared his experiences from the 109-day “People’s March” padayatra which covered 1,364 km, 36 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts and over 700 villages.

Vikramarka reminded the public that the Congress, under the leadership of Pranab Mukherjee and Chakrapani, had conducted an extensive study in 1999 to evaluate the feasibility of providing free electricity for farming. This commitment was subsequently included in the party’s election manifesto and implemented after coming to power in 2004.

Highlighting the party’s dedication to farmers, Vikramarka said that the UPA government had allocated 53.7 per cent of power as Telangana’s share in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The CLP leader also expressed concern over land disputes observed during his padayatra. He mentioned that assigned lands worth 6 lakh crore, which was allocated to the poor and marginalised sections by Congress in Ibrahimpatnam and Chandanvelli, were being taken away by the current government for allocation to multinational corporations.

Vikramarka assured the rightful assignees that Congress, upon assuming power, would reassign those lands and resolve the disputes arising from the implementation of the Dharani portal.

Accusing the BRS government of neglecting irrigation projects, Vikramarka claimed that the canals and distribution channels for 64 minor irrigation tanks and eight medium irrigation projects built by Congress in the erstwhile Adilabad district were deliberately left unfinished. He criticised the government for focusing on tourism rather than utilising these projects to benefit the region.

Furthermore, Vikramarka accused the government of exploiting labour in Singareni opencast coal mining by encouraging private contractors. He vowed that Congress would prevent the privatisation of Singareni’s coal blocks if it comes to power.

The Congress leader also highlighted issues related to podu lands and the implementation of the Dharani portal. He expressed concern over the reclaiming of lands for housing purposes and the disparity between ordinary citizens’ restricted building area and the extensive structures constructed by real estate developers.

