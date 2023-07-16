Home States Telangana

Harish requests Medak voters to re-elect Padma

He said that the days of trekking long distances for water were now a thing of the past as the KCR government has now been providing tap water directly to households.

Published: 16th July 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday requested residents of Siddipet to re-elect Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy in the coming elections, thereby putting an end to the hopes of MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and M. Rohith, son of Malkajigiri MLA Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao.

Harish’s endorsement of Padma was made in the presence of several municipal councillors and local leaders from Medak and Sangareddy constituencies and also a group of BJP and Congress councillors who joined the BRS at his camp office. 

Harish, welcoming the BJP and Congress leaders, presented them with BRS scarves. He said that earlier, women in Ramayampeta suffered due to scarcity of drinking water and credited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for resolving the issue through Mission Bhagiratha.

