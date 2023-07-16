Harish requests Medak voters to re-elect Padma

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday requested residents of Siddipet to re-elect Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy in the coming elections, thereby putting an end to the hopes of MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and M. Rohith, son of Malkajigiri MLA Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao.

Harish’s endorsement of Padma was made in the presence of several municipal councillors and local leaders from Medak and Sangareddy constituencies and also a group of BJP and Congress councillors who joined the BRS at his camp office.

Harish, welcoming the BJP and Congress leaders, presented them with BRS scarves. He said that earlier, women in Ramayampeta suffered due to scarcity of drinking water and credited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for resolving the issue through Mission Bhagiratha.

He said that the days of trekking long distances for water were now a thing of the past as the KCR government has now been providing tap water directly to households.

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday requested residents of Siddipet to re-elect Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy in the coming elections, thereby putting an end to the hopes of MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and M. Rohith, son of Malkajigiri MLA Mynampalli Hanmanth Rao. Harish’s endorsement of Padma was made in the presence of several municipal councillors and local leaders from Medak and Sangareddy constituencies and also a group of BJP and Congress councillors who joined the BRS at his camp office. Harish, welcoming the BJP and Congress leaders, presented them with BRS scarves. He said that earlier, women in Ramayampeta suffered due to scarcity of drinking water and credited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for resolving the issue through Mission Bhagiratha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the days of trekking long distances for water were now a thing of the past as the KCR government has now been providing tap water directly to households.