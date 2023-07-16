HC tells TSPSC to implement horizontal quota for women

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has issued a directive to the State government and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on the implementation of horizontal reservation principles for female candidates in Group-1 selections.

In her orders, the judge directed the government and the recruitment agency to adhere to the procedure outlined by the Supreme Court, which involves considering meritorious women candidates within the special reservation quota for women.

This directive was given in response to a petition requesting the court to direct the government and TSPSC to implement horizontal reservation principles in the 33 per cent reservation for women.

The petitioners argued that the government was planning to follow the procedure of vertical reservations, which goes against the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The court clarified that once the apex court establishes guidelines and indicators, all parties are obligated to follow them.

The correct approach, the court said, is to first fill the open category quota (50 per cent) on merit. Subsequently, each social reservation quota should be filled.

The third step involves determining the number of candidates from special reservations who have been selected. If the quota allocated for horizontal reservations has already been fulfilled, there would be no issue.

However, if it has not been fulfilled, the necessary number of special reservation candidates must be selected and accommodated within their respective social reservation categories.

