Highlight anti-farmer stand of Congress: KTR to BRS  

Rama Rao also stressed the need for making people aware that supporting the Congress could jeopardise the 24x7 free power scheme.

Published: 16th July 2023

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed his party leaders and activists to highlight the recent controversial statements of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on the power supply to farmers. Rama Rao said that by saying that a three-hour power supply was sufficient for 95 per cent of farmers, Revanth had made it clear that Congress was against free electricity to the agriculture sector.

“Ensure that Revanth’s comments become the talking point in every village and household,” the Minister told BRS activists during a teleconference here.

The BRS working president outlined a 10-day plan starting from July 17, wherein farmers’ meetings would be held across the State. These conclaves will take place at Rythu Vedikas, and each meeting is expected to be attended by a minimum of 1,000 farmers.

Rama Rao assigned the responsibility of organising these gatherings to BRS MLAs while stressing the importance of passing a resolution condemning the statements of Congress leaders on free power supply and demanding an apology to the farmers in the State.

Rama Rao also stressed the need for making people aware that supporting the Congress could jeopardise the 24x7 free power scheme. He highlighted the hardships faced by farmers during the Congress rule and contrasted them with the progressive policies implemented by the BRS government. 

Pointing out comments by the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in 2001, where he claimed that agriculture is not a profitable sector, Rama Rao drew a connection to Revanth, who was once part of the TDP. 

