Leaders get set for party hopping in Sravana Masam

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Ashadam set to conclude on Monday, political observers believe that the political landscape in the state will witness some upheaval with leaders from all the major parties switching allegiances during Sravana Masam from July 18.

This will include the Congress, which considers its fortunes to be on the upswing following its sweeping victory in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections. However, the party leadership in Telangana is keeping its fingers crossed in the face of reports that several leaders are in contact with BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On their part, the Congress leaders who are in touch with the BRS chief are closely monitoring the political landscape. They are expected to make their decisions during Sravana Masam.

Meanwhile, a section of BRS leaders who anxiously await the party chief’s decision on ticket allocations may too decide to jump ship. Insiders say that this section includes a sitting MLC and former MLAs who have already engaged with the Congress leadership. They may opt to switch parties during Sravana Masam.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy have made statements implying the likelihood of BRS leaders joining their ranks by the end of this month. Analysts believe that the exodus may take place during Sravana Masam even while the ruling party strategies to counter any such bad news.

Observers say that the situation on the ground suggests an exodus of leaders from both the BRS and BJP with the Congress standing to benefit. The fact that the BRS supremo is expected to announce two-thirds of the party’s candidates in the coming weeks makes this speculation more believable.

Meanwhile, disgruntled BJP leaders are considering joining Congress towards the end of this month or in the first or second week of August. Top BJP leaders, including party’s State president G Kishan Reddy and election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender, have tried to convince the dissatisfied leaders not to abandon the party.

