Revanth dares BRS government to debate power supply 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on issued challenged BRS leaders to an open debate on the topic of 24x7 power supply. Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth called for gram sabhas to be conducted at the 3,500 power substations across the State to verify the claim of the BRS government that it has been providing 24x7 power to the agriculture sector.

He also dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from the Gajwel Assembly constituency in the coming election and field all sitting BRS MLAs again if their claims of achieving ‘Bangaru Telangana’ were true.

He assured that if farmers were found to be receiving uninterrupted power in any village, his party would refrain from seeking votes there. He also challenged BRS to do the same if his claims were proven true. “We are ready for a referendum. If you have the commitment, courage and shame, accept my challenge,” he implored the BRS ministers.

Recalling the commitment of Congress to supply free power and waive electricity bills for farmers, Revanth criticised KCR, accusing him of formulating the TDP’s policy against providing free power to farmers. He also reminded people of the infamous Basheerbagh firing incident, in which three farmers lost their lives, and accused BRS leaders of aligning with other political parties for petty political gain. “It was during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule that the TDP government had made agreements with a Chinese company to install new meters to borewell motors. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Gutha Sukhender Reddy and KCR, who were in TDP back then, were directly responsible for the Basheerbagh firing incident,” he alleged.

Calling the family members of the chief minister ‘parasites’ who thrived on other political parties for their survival only to criticise those parties later, he reminded that KCR had struck an alliance with TDP in 2009 and that TRS working president KT Rama Rao won from Sircilla for the first time with a margin of only 150 votes. Revanth also scoffed at the criticism levelled against him by Pocharam and Gutha, saying that they had no moral right to do so as they themselves were involved in questionable activities.

The TPCC chief also questioned the appointment of T Sriranga Rao, a relative of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, as the ERC chairman, questioning his qualifications for the position.

Responding to accusations of being a stooge of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth said that his entire life has been spent in the opposition and fighting for the people. He praised UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her efforts in power generation during the UPA’s reign.

“It was the Congress which created 4 lakh MW power generation capacity and electrified 1,05,000 villages across the country. KCR doesn’t have the courage to face the questions, the reason why he is confined to his farmhouse,” Revanth said. He disclosed plans to expose a major power purchase scam under the BRS regime through what he said would be “Vidyut Files”.

