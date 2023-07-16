Sabitha announces hike in salaries of midday meal workers from this month  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday announced that midday meal scheme workers will be getting increased wages from this month. The decision came after more than 54,000 midday meal (MDM) workers protested demanding the release of pending bills and a hike in wages in the last week.

Sabitha chaired a meeting with DEOs at the Telangana Rural Development Organisation in Rajendranagar where she said that implementation of the government’s decision would result in an additional burden of Rs 108.40 crore per year. The officials were directed to release the funds related to the midday meal scheme on time and to ensure quality food and increased supervision.

The Minister disclosed that the state-level achievement survey will be conducted every year from this year to identify the minimum abilities of the students at the school level. Based on the results of this survey, action will be taken in the future.

The officials were directed to take measures from the beginning of the academic year to achieve the best results in Class X. “Instead of preparing right before the examination, we should act from the beginning of the year,” the Minister suggested.

The officials were directed to take steps to complete the work undertaken in the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme at the earliest. Works costing more than Rs 1 crore should be handed over to the School Management Committees (SMC), she said.

Amidst complaints of some students not receiving their uniforms, Sabitha said that action taken will be against those responsible if the uniforms do not reach the beneficiaries within a week.

