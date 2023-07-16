Sasikanth Senthil set to head Congress war room for Telangana polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its preparations for the coming Assembly polls, the Congress is ramping up its campaign strategy by putting in place an election war room on the lines of the one that helped the party storm to victory in Karnataka.

The AICC is planning to establish an election war room in Telangana to bolster the party’s social media presence, devise effective campaign strategies, counter the ruling party and the BJP, and employ creative means to connect with the public within a short timeframe for maximum impact.

It’s expected that Sasikanth Senthil Kumar, a former IAS officer, will be appointed as the head/in-charge of the Congress war room next month. He headed the party’s Karnataka war room during the recent elections.

During his stint in Karnataka, Senthil Kumar focused on the “40 per cent commission” campaign, strategically targeting the BJP-led government and Chief Minister Baswaraj Bommai by posting attention-grabbing posters, which caused a sensation across the State. Senthil Kumar tendered his resignation from the IAS on September 6, 2019, and joined the Congress in November 2020.

While he is already playing a crucial role behind the scenes for the Congress as the party prepares for the coming elections to five States, Senthil Kumar has shown a keen interest in Telangana politics. Although sources close to the AICC have stated that Senthil Kumar possesses knowledge about Telangana and the working style of the ruling party, nothing has been confirmed officially.

Senthil has 40-member team ready for Telangana

They said that Senthil Kumar has assembled a team of 40 members who are well-versed in employing effective strategies to engage with the public during elections. Their round-the-clock efforts in the Karnataka Assembly yielded positive outcomes for the party, prompting the Congress high command to consider deploying Senthil Kumar in Telangana.

Meanwhile, strategist Sunil Kanugolu remains occupied with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Known for his ability to connect with people due to his prior experience as an IAS officer, Senthil Kumar understands the importance of addressing their concerns and finding effective ways to resonate with them.

His team’s creative approach on social media during the Karnataka elections has garnered praise, and the AICC hopes for a similar impact in Telangana.

Sources reveal that Senthil Kumar has already begun working with his team to analyse the state’s demographic structure, Congress’ historical vote share, and public sentiment through third-party surveys.

Importantly, Senthil Kumar reportedly enjoys close ties with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who have provided valuable insights into the current political landscape of Telangana and advised on how to garner support from the people to secure power in the state.

The AICC sources said that Senthil Kumar is expected to visit Telangana in August to meet with party leaders and establish the war room, likely in a location separate from Gandhi Bhavan.

