Home States Telangana

Tomatoes spilled from overturned truck gets police protection

Fearing that locals who gathered at the truck might steal the tomatoes price of which has skyrocketed all across the country, the driver of the truck vehicle sought the protection of the local pol

Published: 16th July 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tomato loaded lorry overturned near Adilabad on Nh 44. (Photo | Express)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police on Saturday provided security to a large number of tomatoes that spilt out of a truck after the vehicle overturned on NH 44 near here. The truck was carrying a load of tomatoes from Kolar in Karnataka to New Delhi.

Fearing that locals who gathered at the truck might steal the tomatoes price of which has skyrocketed all across the country, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle sought the protection of the local police. 

The truck was carrying 18 tonnes of tomatoes worth around Rs 22 lakh and 20 per cent of the shipment is said to have been damaged in the accident which occurred when the driver tried to avoid hitting a two-wheeler on the national highway. Soon a large crowd gathered, giving the driver tense moments.

The driver who suffered minor injuries immediately called the police and asked for protection. He was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for treatment.

The price of tomatoes in the Kolar wholesale market is said to be around Rs 110 a kg compared to around Rs 150 elsewhere in the country. Incidentally, the price of tomatoes in Adilabad is Rs 100 a kg as the district gets supplies from Nagpur.

Seeing the strange scenario, a farmer, Ramesh Reddy recalled the days when the frustrated farmers dumped tomatoes on the roads after failing to get reasonable prices for their produce.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidenttomato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp