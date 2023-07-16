Tomatoes spilled from overturned truck gets police protection

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police on Saturday provided security to a large number of tomatoes that spilt out of a truck after the vehicle overturned on NH 44 near here. The truck was carrying a load of tomatoes from Kolar in Karnataka to New Delhi.

Fearing that locals who gathered at the truck might steal the tomatoes price of which has skyrocketed all across the country, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle sought the protection of the local police.

The truck was carrying 18 tonnes of tomatoes worth around Rs 22 lakh and 20 per cent of the shipment is said to have been damaged in the accident which occurred when the driver tried to avoid hitting a two-wheeler on the national highway. Soon a large crowd gathered, giving the driver tense moments.

The driver who suffered minor injuries immediately called the police and asked for protection. He was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here for treatment.

The price of tomatoes in the Kolar wholesale market is said to be around Rs 110 a kg compared to around Rs 150 elsewhere in the country. Incidentally, the price of tomatoes in Adilabad is Rs 100 a kg as the district gets supplies from Nagpur.

Seeing the strange scenario, a farmer, Ramesh Reddy recalled the days when the frustrated farmers dumped tomatoes on the roads after failing to get reasonable prices for their produce.

