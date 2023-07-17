BRS using Rythu Vedika for political gains: TPCC chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that even as the grim incidents of farmers ending their lives by consuming pesticides are yet to fade away from memory, the BRS government is brazenly using Rythu Vedika for political purposes.

In an open letter to the farmers, the State Congress chief said that Rythu Vedika buildings are being converted into a platform for the BRS leaders to propagate their agenda, and called upon the farmers to teach them a befitting lesson.

Highlighting farmers issues like loan waiver, pending dues of food grains procurement and title deeds for podu lands, Revanth called upon the agriculture community to question the incumbent government. He said that the BRS promised loan waiver before coming to power, but failed to honour it even after the last Budget was passed by the Assembly.

He claimed that the BRS government has deceived 31 lakh farmers who are eligible beneficiaries of Rs 1 lakh loan waiver scheme. He also alleged that the State government has not cleared pending bills amounting to Rs 6,800 crore pertaining to paddy procurement.

“We have seen farmers ending their lives by suicides as they are unable to repay debts. We have also seen farmers suffering cardiac arrest while waiting at procurement centres,” he said.Accusing the State government of snatching away assigned lands, Revanth said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started distribution of a few podu pattas as the elections are round the corner.

“BRS has not honoured the promise of providing fertilisers free of cost. While claiming to provide 24x7 power supply, they are not even giving 10 hours of electricity. There is no progress in fulfilling the promise of providing crop loss compensation. Hold the collars of BRS leaders at Rythu Vedika and question them on these injustices. Set them free only after obtaining a written guarantee from them,” Revanth said.

