Home States Telangana

BRS using Rythu Vedika for political gains: TPCC chief Revanth

In an open letter, the State Congress president asks Telangana farmers to teach the ruling party leaders a befitting lesson

Published: 17th July 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that even as the grim incidents of farmers ending their lives by consuming pesticides are yet to fade away from memory, the BRS government is brazenly using Rythu Vedika for political purposes.

In an open letter to the farmers, the State Congress chief said that Rythu Vedika buildings are being converted into a platform for the BRS leaders to propagate their agenda, and called upon the farmers to teach them a befitting lesson.

Highlighting farmers issues like loan waiver, pending dues of food grains procurement and title deeds for podu lands, Revanth called upon the agriculture community to question the incumbent government.  He said that the BRS promised loan waiver before coming to power, but failed to honour it even after the last Budget was passed by the Assembly.

He claimed that the BRS government has deceived 31 lakh farmers who are eligible beneficiaries of Rs 1 lakh loan waiver scheme. He also alleged that the State government has not cleared pending bills amounting to Rs 6,800 crore pertaining to paddy procurement.

“We have seen farmers ending their lives by suicides as they are unable to repay debts. We have also seen farmers suffering cardiac arrest while waiting at procurement centres,” he said.Accusing the State government of snatching away assigned lands, Revanth said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started distribution of a few podu pattas as the elections are round the corner.

“BRS has not honoured the promise of providing fertilisers free of cost. While claiming to provide 24x7 power supply, they are not even giving 10 hours of electricity. There is no progress in fulfilling the promise of providing crop loss compensation. Hold the collars of BRS leaders at Rythu Vedika and question them on these injustices. Set them free only after obtaining a written guarantee from them,” Revanth said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy TPCC chief Rythu Vedika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp