Congress leaders, retired teachers from Zaheerabad join pink party fold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for questioning the need to provide 24x7 free power to farmers, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday called upon the people to compare the electricity situation during the 10-year of rule of Congress with that of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nine-year governance.

Welcoming a large number of Congress leaders and retired teachers from Zaheerabad Assembly segment into the BRS fold, Harish Rao recalled how frequent power outages were the norm in 10-year year rule of Congress in combined Andhra Pradesh.

He expressed concerns over the current state of Congress, while describing its State leadership as ‘a stone in the hands of a madman’. Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy was a true successor of the then AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposing the welfare schemes like free power to farmers. The debate on free power would benefit the ruling party, he claimed, adding that “because of Revanth’s statement on free power, a large number of Congress leaders joined BRS today”.

He assured that the BRS government would provide irrigation to one lakh acres in next two to three years time under Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Minister said that the Opposition was spreading false information and making baseless allegations to disrupt the State’s progress and tarnish its reputation.

Harish Rao said that the State made rapid strides of progress in the last nine years in education, medicine, industries, agriculture and other sectors.Harish Rao called upon the people to join hands with the BRS to ensure focussed development, welfare for all and a bright future for Telangana.

‘Debate on free power will benefit BRS’

