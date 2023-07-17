KCR likely to contest Lok Sabha seat from Maharashtra

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to contest one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. Party sources have confirmed that the chief minister is considering contesting from Medak where he had won previously and from one of the LS segments bordering with Telangana in the neighbouring State.

According to sources, the BRS chief is getting a survey conducted by Cicero, a Delhi-based national election agency, to get the pulse of the voters in other States to field his party candidates in the next General Elections.

The agency with a long experience in the field, has provided election survey services to various parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party and several prominent news channels.BRS sources stated that the agency started a survey last month to identify suitable constituencies for the party candidates in other states.

The agency is said to have formed special teams to identify the segments favourable for the BRS in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Also, the BRS leaders are said to be looking at roping in film personalities from these States to contest in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 on the party ticket. According to sources, party leaders are in talks with Tamil actor Vijay who met the chief minister in May 2022.

As part of expanding the BRS footprint in other States, Chandrasekhar Rao has inducted several former MLAs and MPs into the party from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chattisgarh apart from addressing several public meetings in Maharashtra in the last four months.

According to party sources, the BRS chief is discussing with various leaders from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other States the current political situation as well as the possible outcome in the coming Assembly elections.

The BRS chief is said to have asked the survey agency to get feedback on the schemes being implemented in Telangana like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, 24-hour free power for farmers from the people in the areas in these States bordering with Telangana.

The decision of Rao who successfully contested from the Karimnagar, Medak and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segments earlier to throw his hat in the ring in Maharashtra is expected to generate a lot of attention nationally as the BRS chief is a bitter critic of the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress.

It may be recalled that the BRS chief invited JDS leader and former Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy for the launch of the BRS in October 2022. However, after the Karnataka Assembly election results, the leaders of the two parties have not met even once.

Actor Prakash Raj who is an admirer of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to contest on BRS ticket in the Lok Sabha election. The multilingual actor lost by a huge margin from the Bengaluru Central in the last elections.

