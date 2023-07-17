KTR sees a Godse working as RSS agent from Gandhi Bhavan

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: MAUD Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his comments on free power to farmers. Alleging that the statement that farmers don’t need 24-hour power supply, Revanth showed his dictatorial side, said Rama Rao and wondered why the senior leaders in the Congress were keeping quiet.

“Why senior leaders have not responded and clarified their party stand on free power,” the minister questioned and described the Congress as a party of vultures who ‘make the lives of farmers hard’.He was speaking to media persons here during his visit to attend the condolence meeting of MLC L Ramana’s father LG Ram.

Rama Rao alleged that the power supply to farmers during the Congress government was not properly scheduled. The BRS party will go to the people in the coming elections with the slogan whether they want uninterrupted 24-hour power supply or un-schedule power supply made during the Congress rule, he said and added that resolutions would be passed at Rythu Vedikas against the Congress.

Launching a broadside against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said that the former only knew about pubs and clubs, but nothing about paddy and cattle. Revanth Reddy was once associated himself with the ABVP and the RSS and now entered the Gandhi Bhavan as Godse to work as an agent of the RSS, the minister alleged.

Claiming that farmers from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are extending their support to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for 24-hour free power supply, Rama Rao demanded that Revanth Reddy withdraw his statement and tender an unconditional apology to the farmers.

