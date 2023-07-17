Lite byte: Eye on elections, politicians jump on Bonalu bandwagon

By Express News Service

Eye on elections, politicians jump on Bonalu bandwagon

In this election year, the State festival of Bonalu has come as a blessing in disguise for all the major political parties and their leaders in Greater Hyderabad. Hundreds of banners, flexes and posters by main political parties like BRS, BJP and Congress, welcoming the devotees were elected on all the main roads as well as bylanes leading to Mahankali temples across the city. Everyone, from gully leaders to prominent politicians, put up hundreds of banners and posters attracting devotees’ attention, hoping to lure them into casting their votes in their favour in the upcoming Assembly elections. The competition was too high near

the Mahankali temples in the Old City where the roads and lanes were flooded with posters and banners.

From denouncing rivals to paying obeisance to the Lord

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind is known for his hard-hitting comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members. His remarks on Delhi liquor scam, predicting that BRS MLA K Kavitha will be jailed, or on the alleged scams perpetrated by the ruling party leaders, or any other subject for that matter, are always laced with sarcasm and humour. His language strikes a chord with the rural masses as he speaks the local dialect. However, the social media users were introduced to another side of the BJP leader -- spiritualism, last Friday when he posted verses from ‘Dwitiya Skandha’of Srimad Bhagavatham, which talk about Lord Krishna.“I offer my respectful obeisances unto Srila Vyasadeva, the incarnation of Vasudeva who compiled the Vedic scriptures. The pure devotees drink up the nectarian transcendental knowledge dropping from the lotus-like mouth of the Lord,” he signed off, chanting ‘Om Bhutabhavyabhavatprabhave Namah.’As the election season is on, it looks like the BJP leaders will try

their best to drink the nectar dropping from the lotus-like mouth of their almighty party high command.

Besieged Revanth

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy finds himself besieged within his own party and the ruling BRS for his comments on different issues. His recent statement at the TANA meeting in the US that Mulug MLA Dansari Anasuya aka Seethakka could be projected as chief minister or deputy CM candidate since her community (ST) has 12 per cent vote share in the State has drawn flak from the party leaders. The Congress leaders who discussed his comments in Gandhi Bhavan were of the view that Revanth was playing a mind game. This resulted in seniors rallying behind CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and projected him as the chief minister candidate of the Congress. The party leaders also wondered how he got the guts to make such announcements publicly on the issues that are in the domain of the high command. Not to mention his unwitting statement in the US on 24-hour power supply which has given the ruling BRS the ammunition to attack the Congress. The BRS leaders are painting the grand old party as anti-farmer. This is serious issue for the grand old party ahead of the Assembly polls.

Inputs: S Bachan Jeet Singh, Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

