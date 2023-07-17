Revanth’s challenge to KCR stirs intense debate

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the raging controversy over his comments on free power supply to farmers refuses to die down, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s another statement, which he has been making repeatedly in recent times, challenging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek re-election from Gajwel constituency, sparked an intense debate in the BRS camp as well as within the Congress.

The Congress leader repeatedly targeting the BRS supremo has fuelled the speculation that the Chief Minister may prefer to contest from another constituency in the next elections.A few leaders as well as cadre of the ruling party are curious to know if Revanth Reddy really has any information on Rao’s plan to change the constituency and if so, why he is not revealing the details.

In the past, KCR contested from Medak, Karimnagar and Mahbunnagar Lok Sabha segments during the statehood moment. After the formation of Telangana, he contested from Medak Lok Sabha and Gajwel Assembly segments, and won the both the seats. But, after forming the government, he resigned as Medak MP.The BRS chief is now focusing all his energies on achieving a hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections and get elected as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, a record which no leader has achieved in south India.

While some leaders within the BRS are speaking about the likelihood of their chief contesting from Kamareddy or Siddipet, others are ruling out such a possibility as they are of the opinion that the CM will not be giving any opportunity to leaders of other parties to target him. “At a time when KCR is hoping to form the government for the third time, I don’t think he will take any decision that will give the Opposition an opportunity to target him,” said a BRS leader.

Revanth’s remarks also sparked another discussion among the pink party leaders as to who will have to sacrifice his or her segment if KCR decides to contest from any segment other than Gajwel. On the other hand, some leaders also believe that the TPCC chief’s comments may put some kind of pressure on KCR with regard to picking candidates in other constituencies, especially in the wake of speculation that there is an anti-incumbency sentiment in some segments. However, others leaders believe that Revanth is playing mind games to divert attention from the row that erupted after he questioned the need to provide 24x7 free power to farmers.

HYDERABAD: Even as the raging controversy over his comments on free power supply to farmers refuses to die down, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s another statement, which he has been making repeatedly in recent times, challenging Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek re-election from Gajwel constituency, sparked an intense debate in the BRS camp as well as within the Congress. The Congress leader repeatedly targeting the BRS supremo has fuelled the speculation that the Chief Minister may prefer to contest from another constituency in the next elections.A few leaders as well as cadre of the ruling party are curious to know if Revanth Reddy really has any information on Rao’s plan to change the constituency and if so, why he is not revealing the details. In the past, KCR contested from Medak, Karimnagar and Mahbunnagar Lok Sabha segments during the statehood moment. After the formation of Telangana, he contested from Medak Lok Sabha and Gajwel Assembly segments, and won the both the seats. But, after forming the government, he resigned as Medak MP.The BRS chief is now focusing all his energies on achieving a hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections and get elected as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, a record which no leader has achieved in south India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While some leaders within the BRS are speaking about the likelihood of their chief contesting from Kamareddy or Siddipet, others are ruling out such a possibility as they are of the opinion that the CM will not be giving any opportunity to leaders of other parties to target him. “At a time when KCR is hoping to form the government for the third time, I don’t think he will take any decision that will give the Opposition an opportunity to target him,” said a BRS leader. Revanth’s remarks also sparked another discussion among the pink party leaders as to who will have to sacrifice his or her segment if KCR decides to contest from any segment other than Gajwel. On the other hand, some leaders also believe that the TPCC chief’s comments may put some kind of pressure on KCR with regard to picking candidates in other constituencies, especially in the wake of speculation that there is an anti-incumbency sentiment in some segments. However, others leaders believe that Revanth is playing mind games to divert attention from the row that erupted after he questioned the need to provide 24x7 free power to farmers.