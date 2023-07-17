Sitting BRS MLA faces uphill task in Warangal East segment

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Considering the fact that there are a number of aspirants from the BRS for the Warangal East Assembly constituency ticket and party working president KT Rama Rao has yet to assure a B-form for sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender, the segment has generated much interest.

The sitting MLA has been tense ever since Rama Rao visited Warangal East and did not give any hint that Narender would be renominated. When nudged, the BRS working president said: “If KCR blesses Nannapuneni Narender, he may have a chance from the East Assembly constituency. With the support of the voters, he can emerge victorious once again.”

During his earlier tours of the district, Rama Rao had confirmed support for government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, while also guaranteeing sitting MLA Challa Dharma Reddy that no opposition parties would dare to contest against him in the Parkal constituency. Dharma Reddy is expected to score a resounding victory in the election.

Analysts say that the reason behind Rama Rao’s silence is due to the fact that Warangal East is set to witness a triangular battle in the forthcoming elections. Narender’s popularity has experienced a significant decline in the constituency, they say, and add that the ruling party is searching for strong contenders who can secure an easy victory.

Speculations suggest that BRS MLC Basavaraju Saraiah’s name may be among the short-listed candidates and the list will be presented to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani has also expressed her desire to contest from the constituency. Both Saraiah and Sudha Rani are silently working on strengthening their cadre for the upcoming election.

Earlier during his “Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra” in Warangal, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had released a chargesheet accusing Narender of land grabbing and other malpractices. Konda Surekha, a former MLA from the Congress, has been actively campaigning against the sitting MLA, highlighting his failures and reaching out to voters door-to-door.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, has shown a keen interest in contesting from the Warangal East. He has been reaching out to voters for the past year, conducting special campaigns and street corner meetings to garner support for his candidacy in the upcoming elections.With fierce competition from the Congress and BJP, the electoral battle in the Warangal East Assembly constituency is expected to be intense.

