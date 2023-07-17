Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leaders plan Delhi visit to complain against TPCC chief

A group of leaders, including three MLAs, who met at a Congress veteran’s residence on Saturday night, reportedly decided to visit Delhi and to complain to the high command against the TPCC chief.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments on 24x7 power supply, a few Congress leaders moved into damage control mode, claiming that it was the grand old party which originally assured to provide free electricity and fulfilled that promise in the past.

On other hand, a few his party colleague are reportedly planing to complain to the central leadership against Revanth’s remarks, which they claim are damaging Congress’ image. A group of leaders, including three MLAs, who met at a Congress veteran’s residence on Saturday night, reportedly decided to visit Delhi and to complain to the high command against the TPCC chief.

They believed to have prepared a complaint highlighting the damage caused to the party by Revanth’s comments. They are likely to visit Delhi after July 19 as the AICC leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

They are also likely to take up the issue of Revanth announcing “his agenda” though those ideas were not discussed during the party meetings.The other issues they are likely to take up are formation of mandal committees, NRI cell and appointment of working presidents as well as the Revanth’s working style.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Free electricity Telangana Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp