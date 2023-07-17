Telangana Congress leaders plan Delhi visit to complain against TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Post TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments on 24x7 power supply, a few Congress leaders moved into damage control mode, claiming that it was the grand old party which originally assured to provide free electricity and fulfilled that promise in the past.

On other hand, a few his party colleague are reportedly planing to complain to the central leadership against Revanth’s remarks, which they claim are damaging Congress’ image. A group of leaders, including three MLAs, who met at a Congress veteran’s residence on Saturday night, reportedly decided to visit Delhi and to complain to the high command against the TPCC chief.

They believed to have prepared a complaint highlighting the damage caused to the party by Revanth’s comments. They are likely to visit Delhi after July 19 as the AICC leaders are scheduled to attend a meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

They are also likely to take up the issue of Revanth announcing “his agenda” though those ideas were not discussed during the party meetings.The other issues they are likely to take up are formation of mandal committees, NRI cell and appointment of working presidents as well as the Revanth’s working style.

