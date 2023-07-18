30 private college students hospitalised with food poisoning symptoms in Telangana

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: More than 30 girl students of the SR Prime Junior College in Bhattupally village were taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Monday morning after they exhibited symptoms of food poisoning. According to college admin G Srinivas Reddy, as soon as he got to know of the girls who were in the first year intermediate course falling ill, he shifted them to a private hospital on Hunter Road for treatment. Their parents were informed of the incident. They had chicken curry and sambar rice for dinner on Sunday night at the college hostel mess, said sources.

“The students began vomiting and complaining about abdominal pain today morning. Some of them brought this to the notice of the hostel warden who in turn alerted us,” he said.

According to sources, the hostel staff had tried to manage the situation by giving medicine to the students. But, soon, all the students began complaining of stomach pain and vomiting.

Hanamkonda District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) inquired about the incident and ordered the medical staff to ensure that the students got the best treatment.

The Hanamkonda Additional DM&HO Dr T Madhan Mohan Rao, along with his staff, visited the private hospital where the students were being treated.

Speaking to media persons, he urged the parents to not worry as an expert medical team was providing treatment to the ailing students.

According to Mohan Rao, 12 girls were under observation, and they will be discharged after 24 hours from the hospital. All the girls are in a stable condition, he added.

He said he had conducted an inspection of the college mess and collected food samples, which were sent for testing. “Based on the report, we will take action,” he said.

