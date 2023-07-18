Home States Telangana

Adilabad emerging as an IT hub

The government also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of a permanent building for the IT part.

Published: 18th July 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Once considered a backward district, erstwhile Adilabad is steadily making its mark on the Information Technology (IT) map. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has been working to establish IT parks in Tier II cities, with Adilabad being one of the prime beneficiaries. 

Now, another IT park is ready in Nirmal district for inauguration and this is likely to take place during the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao later this month.

The Adilabad district headquarters’ IT park has been successfully operationalised, with the State government allocating three acres of land on the town outskirts near Battisavargaon village in Mavala mandal. 

The government also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of a permanent building for the IT part. Recognising the need to generate employment opportunities for local youth and boost rural development, the State government has placed special emphasis on the development of Tier II cities through its IT policy. As a result, industries are increasingly gravitating towards these cities.

Notably, IT firm NTT BDNT has established a presence in Adilabad. Another prominent name is Santana Analytic, a thriving company operating in Bellampelly, Mancherial district, which has become a significant source of employment in the region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad IT hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp