Adilabad emerging as an IT hub

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Once considered a backward district, erstwhile Adilabad is steadily making its mark on the Information Technology (IT) map. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has been working to establish IT parks in Tier II cities, with Adilabad being one of the prime beneficiaries.

Now, another IT park is ready in Nirmal district for inauguration and this is likely to take place during the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao later this month.

The Adilabad district headquarters’ IT park has been successfully operationalised, with the State government allocating three acres of land on the town outskirts near Battisavargaon village in Mavala mandal.

The government also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of a permanent building for the IT part. Recognising the need to generate employment opportunities for local youth and boost rural development, the State government has placed special emphasis on the development of Tier II cities through its IT policy. As a result, industries are increasingly gravitating towards these cities.

Notably, IT firm NTT BDNT has established a presence in Adilabad. Another prominent name is Santana Analytic, a thriving company operating in Bellampelly, Mancherial district, which has become a significant source of employment in the region.

ADILABAD: Once considered a backward district, erstwhile Adilabad is steadily making its mark on the Information Technology (IT) map. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has been working to establish IT parks in Tier II cities, with Adilabad being one of the prime beneficiaries. Now, another IT park is ready in Nirmal district for inauguration and this is likely to take place during the visit of IT Minister KT Rama Rao later this month. The Adilabad district headquarters’ IT park has been successfully operationalised, with the State government allocating three acres of land on the town outskirts near Battisavargaon village in Mavala mandal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for the construction of a permanent building for the IT part. Recognising the need to generate employment opportunities for local youth and boost rural development, the State government has placed special emphasis on the development of Tier II cities through its IT policy. As a result, industries are increasingly gravitating towards these cities. Notably, IT firm NTT BDNT has established a presence in Adilabad. Another prominent name is Santana Analytic, a thriving company operating in Bellampelly, Mancherial district, which has become a significant source of employment in the region.