Aroma Singh takes charge as IG-cum-PCSC

HYDERABAD: Aroma Singh Thakur on Monday assumed charge as IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC), South Central Railway.

Prior to her present assignment, Thakur, a Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) 1993 batch officer, worked as IG-cum-PCSC, North Western Railway. She started her career as Assistant Security Commissioner, Howrah- I Division, Eastern Railway.

As Divisional Security Commissioner she served at Jaipur and on deputation served as professor, law management at RSC, Vadodara, where she was instrumental in designing a vertical interaction course on ‘Crime on Railways” in which officers of Railways,

As Deputy Chief Security Commissioner/Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner, she served at Jabalpur, Jhansi, Howrah divisions and won the Security Efficiency Shield twice.

