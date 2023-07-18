Home States Telangana

BRS accuses Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy of 'insulting' transgender community 

Ruling BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju in an open letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and others demanded that the Congress leader be removed from the post.

Published: 18th July 2023 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

RevanthReddy

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday charged TPCC President Revanth Reddy with 'insulting' and 'disrespecting' the transgender community and economically weaker sections of the society, while targetting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Attaching a link of a video in which Reddy purportedly said that Rao will be considered as neither male nor female if he does not publicly announces that all the sitting BRS MLAs will be given tickets in the coming Assembly polls, Sravan in an open letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and others, demanded that the Congress leader be removed from the post.

"It is not the first time he has committed this crime of insulting the transgender community and backward classes. He did it many times, even before. Why are AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, senior leaders Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Ji tolerating such a foul mouth from Revanth Reddy?" Sravan questioned.

Under the leadership of KCR utmost respect and honor for every section of society is given, and there is no discrimination in the name of gender, caste, creed, or religion, the BRS leader added.

Dasoju pointed out that the CM has honoured the transgender community by appointing two of them- Prachi Rathore and Ruth John Paul Koyyala, as doctors at the state-run Osmania General Hospital.

