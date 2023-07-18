Home States Telangana

BRS goes all out to pull the plug on Congress

He also alleged that while the BJP-led Union government wanted the State government to fix meters to agriculture motors, the Congress was opposing free power to farmers.

Published: 18th July 2023

Ministers E Dayakar Rao and Vemula Prashant Reddy during their meetings with farmers at Rythu Vedikas on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Several Ministers and BRS leaders organised Rythu meetings protesting against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s statement on 24x7 power supply to farmers. 

In response to a call given by the party, the BRS leaders organised meetings with farmers at Rythu Vedikas across the State and explained how the farmers benefited under BRS rule, which provided 24x7 free and quality power to farmers. 

Participating in a meeting in Velpulur in Nizamabad district, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that Telangana was the only State where farmers were getting 24x7 free power. “In Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, farmers were getting only eight hours of power. Though Chhattisgarh is a power-surplus State, the Congress government there is not providing 24x7 power. Chhattisgarh is selling the surplus power,” Prasanth Reddy alleged. 

He also alleged that while the BJP-led Union government wanted the State government to fix meters to agriculture motors, the Congress was opposing free power to farmers. Prasanth Reddy called upon farmers to choose between the Congress which he alleged proposed to supply powers for three hours to farmers and the BRS, which has been giving 24x7 free power. 

State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy participated in the programme organised at Angadipet Rythu Vedika in Nalgonda district. He said that the farmers were happy under BRS rule. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said at the Rythu Vedika at Muttaram that the farmers in the State were laughing at Congress leaders who said that three hour power supply was sufficient. 

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud organised a farmers’ meeting in Obulayapalli in Mahabubnagar rural mandal, where an elderly woman farmer Devamma told TPCC chief Revanth Reddy: “Be warned, Revanth Reddy. If you say again that three hours of power is sufficient for farmers, I will beat you with a stick. I will not vote for Congress, which is saying three hours of power is sufficient for agriculture”.

