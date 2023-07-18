BRS govt suppressing dissent, stifling freedom of the press, says Kishan  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Monday likened the BRS government to the Nizam regime, claiming it was “undemocratic and dictatorial” for suppressing dissenting voices and stifling freedom of the press.

In a media statement, Kishan alleged that a newspaper was banned in the State for its critical coverage of the government. He also raised concerns about the safety of journalists, claiming that there have been incidents of police in plainclothes abducting scribes.

“The people of Telangana are experiencing the atrocities reminiscent of the Nizam’s rule under the current “Nizam IX’s” regime. The State government is determined to retain power and suppress those who oppose it,” Kishan said.

He also criticised the government’s handling of the Dharani revenue portal, stating that by publishing an advertisement regarding the portal in an English news daily through a private company, the Kalvakuntla family washed its hands off an issue that is affecting every Telangana citizen, especially the 75 lakh farmers in the State.

“The government’s refusal to address the people’s concerns and instead resorting to criticism of the opposition and media outlets only highlights its unethical practices,” Kishan asserted.

Highlighting the issue of data privacy in the era of technological advancements, he warned that the government would be held responsible for any breach of privacy related to the data stored in the Dharani portal.

Earlier in the day, Kishan attended the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme organised by the ‘Overseas Friends of the BJP, UK Wing’ after concluding his visit to New York. He received a warm reception from NRIs, particularly from Telugu states, who lauded the progress achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past nine years.

