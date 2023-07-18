Congress lashes out at KTR for comments on Rahul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress came down heavily on IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday for his statements against party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leaders said that Rama Rao doesn’t know anything apart from “liquor and corruption”.

In a statement, CLP leader Mallu Vikramarka condemned Rama Rao’s comments against Rahul Gandhi, calling them “uncultured and uncivilised”. He said that Rahul Gandhi renounced the post of PM although he had opportunities to become the PM on two occasions. Vikramarka said that Rahul Gandhi has mingled with agricultural labourers, lorry drivers, motorcycle mechanics, and other underprivileged sections to know their issues.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said that Rama Rao’s attack on Rahul Gandhi was an act of cowardice. He questioned the credibility of the BRS working president for questioning Rahul Gandhi on agriculture.

“Do you even know what tmcft is, and cusecs,” Prabhakar asked. He slammed Rama Rao for allegedly claiming the construction of lakes which were dug by the Kakatiya dynasty.

Meanwhile, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy spoke on power supply to farmers, the agriculture sector was getting power supply for longer durations.

