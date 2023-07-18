Farmers getting 24x7 power, no crops drying: Telangana Transco CMD

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TS Transco and Genco chairman and MD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao on Monday asserted that uninterrupted quality power was being provided to all consumers and there were no reports of crops withering due to delayed rains.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that though rains were delayed this year, there were no reports of crops drying up for want of water, as the farmers are getting uninterrupted and quality power. The daily power demand was 3,500 MW to 4,000 MW higher when compared with the previous year’s demand. “We have already met 15,497 MW peak demand in this season.

We are ready to meet the power demand even if it touches 18,000 MW per day. We are purchasing power from the exchange by spending Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore per day to meet the demand,” he said. Asked about the comments by some leaders that farmers were not getting 24X7 power, Prabhakar Rao said: “I have nothing to do with politics.

All I can say is that all categories of consumers, including farmers, are getting uninterrupted power.” When reporters repeatedly sought his reaction, he walked out of the press meet. Earlier, devotees protested when the temple authorities stopped darshan for over one hour to allow the Transco CMD to perform puja.

