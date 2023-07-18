Gangula releases 5,500 cusecs from Mid Manair Reservoir

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Approximately 5,500 cusecs of water were released from the Mid Manair Reservoir downstream and to the Lower Manair Dam to facilitate irrigation for 10 lakh acres.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, along with TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar and Rasamai Balakishan performed pooja before releasing the water at Kodurupaka village in Boinpalli mandal on Monday.

At present, the Mid Manair Reservoir holds 15 tmcft of water, which is lower than its maximum capacity of 27 tmcft. Kamalakar said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project will replenish the reservoir by pumping water, ensuring a consistent supply for agriculture operations.

