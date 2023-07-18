GMR to lease 23.5 acres to aircraft engine maker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL) has signed a land lease agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines Services India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Safran, a global leader in aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defence markets.

As per the agreement, GHASL will lease land to Safran which will build and operate the engine MRO facility for LEAP turbofan engines. Spread across 23.5 acres within the SEZ of GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park, this facility will be around 36,500 sq mt of built-up space.

The construction of the facility will commence in September. It is expected to be handed over in December 2024. This facility in Hyderabad will be the largest MRO centre in the Safran Aircraft Engines network. Operations are set to commence in 2025 and will provide employment to about 1,000 workers at its peak operation capacity.

The facility will adhere to Safran’s stringent standards for industrial processes and machinery, including cutting-edge technologies like the latest integrated inspection methods and real-time monitoring of the maintenance shop process’s parameters. The new facility will operate on 100% sustainable green energy utilised from the GMR solar farm.

