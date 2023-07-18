Podem Veeraiah lodges complaint against KCR

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah on Monday lodged a complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for cheating people by not fulfilling the promises he made during his two visits to the temple town.

The MLA along with his party men went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the Chief Minister. He demanded the registration of an FIR and an inquiry into the complaint.

The MLA alleged that KCR promised to sanction Rs 100 crore for the development of the Ram temple during his visit to Bhadrachalam in 2016.

During his second visit in 2022 following the flooding of the town, the CM promised to sanction `1,000 crore for the construction of a housing colony for the flood victims, strengthening of the flood bank and for replacement of sluice gates. Though months have passed, the assurances remained on paper, the MLA alleged in the complaint, adding that the residents were living in fear as the river Godavari would be in spate in August every year.

Veeraiah also said that KCR visited the temple town three times till now and failed to follow the age-old tradition of offering ‘muthyala talambralu’ and ‘pattau vastralu’ to Lord Rama and Sita Devi during Sri Ramanavami in his capacity as the Chief Minister of the State. He reminded that all chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh followed the tradition.

