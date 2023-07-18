Rajanarsimha bid for CWC catches Telangana Congress off guard

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entry of former deputy chief minister in undivided Damodar Rajanarsimha in the race for the coveted spot on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Congress, has forced the other three contenders from Telangana for the position, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLA Seethakka and former MLA SA Sampath Kumar -- to redraw their plans.

Rajanarsimha, who recently visited Delhi, held crucial meetings with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. This development has sparked considerable interest within Telangana Congress circles.

Sources indicate that Rajanarsimha expressed his dissatisfaction with the State unit’s apparent disregard for his contributions, as he has not been assigned any significant post in any committee. During his meetings with Kharge and Venugopal, the party’s current situation was discussed, and a detailed report was requested from Rajanarsimha.

According to insiders, both Kharge and Venugopal advised Rajanarsimha to intensify his campaign efforts and ensure his message reaches every household to bolster the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections. However, concerns were raised about Rajanarsimha’s lack of an official position and how he could effectively tour the districts and mobilise voters to rally behind the party.

Sources said that Rajanarsimha made a plea to the party high command, urging them to consider him for a role on the CWC. He questioned the distribution of posts within the party, pointing out that the TPCC president position was given to a Reddy, while the campaign committee chairman post was assigned to the BC community. Rajanarsimha pointed out that his SC Madiga community has not been represented in any significant role in any committee.

The former deputy chief minister’s request to the party’s leadership was kept under wraps during his tour, with senior Telangana leaders unaware of his bid for a CWC membership. The revelation of Rajanarsimha’s aspirations has created tension among those contending for the coveted spot. Uttam, representing the Reddy community, Seethakka from the ST community, and Sampath Kumar from the SC community are all vying for the position.

Of particular note is Seethakka’s growing influence within the party, as she has impressed Rahul Gandhi and secured positions as the AICC Mahila Congress general secretary and in-charge of the Chhattisgarh Congress. Meanwhile, Sampath Kumar holds the position of AICC secretary and is one of the in-charges for Maharashtra. However, Uttam has not been assigned any role since he stepped down as TPCC chief, despite being an MP representing Nalgonda.

While Seethakka and Sampath Kumar have already been involved in various committees at the AICC level, Rajanarsimha is yet to secure any notable position, fueling his desire for a seat on the coveted CWC.

