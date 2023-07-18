TPCC secretary inspects logbooks at substation to prove BRS claims hollow

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC secretary Vaidyula Anjan Kumar along with local farmers on Monday inspected the logbook at the Nagnur substation here to ascertain whether there were any interruptions in the power supply.

Speaking to reporters later, Anjan Kumar alleged that BRS government was cheating farmers in the name of free 24x7 power supply. He said that there were a number of power interruptions registered in the logbook. “There are multiple instances of power not being supplied to the agriculture sector for half an hour at a stretch in Karimnagar rural area. This is as per the substation logbook,” he said.

The TPCC secretary said that the logbook proved that the BRS government was not supplying 24x7 power to the agriculture sector as it claim. “The fact is that as per the logbook and farmers, the agriculture sector is getting just about 10 hours of power per day,” he said.

Anjan Kumar pointed out to the farmers there that the Nagnur substation was established by the Congress regime and power is supplied to Jublingar and Vallampahad villages through it.

Later, he assured farmers that after a future Congress, the government would ensure quality 24x7 power to farmers.

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC secretary Vaidyula Anjan Kumar along with local farmers on Monday inspected the logbook at the Nagnur substation here to ascertain whether there were any interruptions in the power supply. Speaking to reporters later, Anjan Kumar alleged that BRS government was cheating farmers in the name of free 24x7 power supply. He said that there were a number of power interruptions registered in the logbook. “There are multiple instances of power not being supplied to the agriculture sector for half an hour at a stretch in Karimnagar rural area. This is as per the substation logbook,” he said. The TPCC secretary said that the logbook proved that the BRS government was not supplying 24x7 power to the agriculture sector as it claim. “The fact is that as per the logbook and farmers, the agriculture sector is getting just about 10 hours of power per day,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anjan Kumar pointed out to the farmers there that the Nagnur substation was established by the Congress regime and power is supplied to Jublingar and Vallampahad villages through it. Later, he assured farmers that after a future Congress, the government would ensure quality 24x7 power to farmers.