100 per cent reservations sought for tribals in Agency areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N Rajeshwar Rao, on Tuesday sought the response of the State government on a petition seeking reservation of all positions of presidents and ZPTC members in Agency areas exclusively for local tribals.

Taking up the PIL, the bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary as well as the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare department seeking their response within four weeks.

The PIL was filed by Bhukya Deva Naik, the general secretary of Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Nangara Bheri), Tekulapally Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In his PIL, Deva Naik urged the court to order the implementation of the reservation under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

The PIL also demanded that the posts of directors and chairpersons of cooperative bodies in Agency areas be reserved for the local tribals, as well as the posts of presidents, chairpersons, and members of Water Users Associations in scheduled areas.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that tribals constituted 12 per cent of the State’s population but are characterised as primitive, geographically isolated, shy, and socially, economically, and educationally disadvantaged. He said that to uplift and develop the tribal community in all aspects, it was essential to appoint individuals from their local areas to various offices.

