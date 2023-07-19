Home States Telangana

100 per cent reservations sought for tribals in Agency areas

A PIL filed by Bhukya Deva Naik urges the court to order the implementation of the reservation under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Published: 19th July 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N Rajeshwar Rao, on Tuesday sought the response of the State government on a petition seeking reservation of all positions of presidents and ZPTC members in Agency areas exclusively for local tribals.

Taking up the PIL, the bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary as well as the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Tribal Welfare department seeking their response within four weeks.

The PIL was filed by Bhukya Deva Naik, the general secretary of Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Nangara Bheri), Tekulapally Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In his PIL, Deva Naik urged the court to order the implementation of the reservation under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

The PIL also demanded that the posts of directors and chairpersons of cooperative bodies in Agency areas be reserved for the local tribals, as well as the posts of presidents, chairpersons, and members of Water Users Associations in scheduled areas.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that tribals constituted 12 per cent of the State’s population but are characterised as primitive, geographically isolated, shy, and socially, economically, and educationally disadvantaged. He said that to uplift and develop the tribal community in all aspects, it was essential to appoint individuals from their local areas to various offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PILReservations Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp