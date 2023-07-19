BJP grapples with inertia after change in leadership

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a marked change in the mood in the Telangana BJP of late, the dip in enthusiasm among its leaders and cadre becoming more noticeable each passing day after the party’s stunning loss in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election.

Following the recent change of the party’s State unit president, the stagnation in the BJP appears even more pronounced due to the dearth of party programmes and inactivity. Earlier known for its frequent press meets, robust statements, and swift counters, the party office now remains silent, leaving BJP worried. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Warangal, where he addressed a public gathering, failed to lift the mood of the demoralised cadre.

Senior BJP leaders shed light on the situation, revealing that the newly-appointed State Union president and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, is currently abroad. He is expected to assume his role on July 21, after which the party activities are anticipated to resume in full swing.

In an attempt to rejuvenate the party and bolster the spirits of the cadre, it is reported that Kishan and the election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender are contemplating embarking on a bus yatra across various districts. This initiative aims to strengthen the party’s foothold and instil confidence in the cadre.

Meanwhile, certain party members who had supported Bandi Sanjay have fallen into a state of silence. They have neither visited the party office nor issued any counter statements against either the Congress or BRS since the leadership change took place.

Insiders say that discontent among some leaders unhappy with the recent changes may lead them to desert the party. This poses a serious challenge for the BJP, given the lack of strong leaders joining party ranks and the absence of a well-defined action plan to face the coming polls.

HYDERABAD: There has been a marked change in the mood in the Telangana BJP of late, the dip in enthusiasm among its leaders and cadre becoming more noticeable each passing day after the party’s stunning loss in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Following the recent change of the party’s State unit president, the stagnation in the BJP appears even more pronounced due to the dearth of party programmes and inactivity. Earlier known for its frequent press meets, robust statements, and swift counters, the party office now remains silent, leaving BJP worried. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Warangal, where he addressed a public gathering, failed to lift the mood of the demoralised cadre. Senior BJP leaders shed light on the situation, revealing that the newly-appointed State Union president and Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy, is currently abroad. He is expected to assume his role on July 21, after which the party activities are anticipated to resume in full swing.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In an attempt to rejuvenate the party and bolster the spirits of the cadre, it is reported that Kishan and the election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender are contemplating embarking on a bus yatra across various districts. This initiative aims to strengthen the party’s foothold and instil confidence in the cadre. Meanwhile, certain party members who had supported Bandi Sanjay have fallen into a state of silence. They have neither visited the party office nor issued any counter statements against either the Congress or BRS since the leadership change took place. Insiders say that discontent among some leaders unhappy with the recent changes may lead them to desert the party. This poses a serious challenge for the BJP, given the lack of strong leaders joining party ranks and the absence of a well-defined action plan to face the coming polls.