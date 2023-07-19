Home States Telangana

Bodhan tax scam: Cops file chargesheet

The case has been under investigation since when the CTO of Bodhan circle complained with the police in February of 2017, when the scam came to light.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In connection with the Rs 231 crore fake challans scam of the Bodhan commercial tax department the CID police filed a chargesheet at the ACB court in Karimnagar. The court is currently verifying the documents of the charge sheet.

According to CID officials, a few persons involved in the case were arrested. Chargesheet has been filed against 34 accused persons including 23 officials of the Commercial Tax department.

The case has been under investigation since when the CTO of Bodhan Circle complained to the police in February of 2017 when the scam came to light. Later, the case was transferred to CID. 

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, of 1988. It may be recalled that the Bodhan Circle resorted to malpractices in the payment of accounts of VAT/CST tax to the government resulting in a huge loss in tax revenue to the State government.

