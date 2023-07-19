HC stays revenue department notice to Ponguleti’s brother in land case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to furnish the survey report concerning 21.5 guntas (approximately 0.5 acres) of land belonging to Ponguleti Prasada Reddy, brother of former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who recently joined the Congress from the ruling BRS.

In light of an ongoing dispute over the ownership of the land, the high court also directed the revenue department officials not to take any coercive actions against the petitioner during the proceedings.

The dispute revolves around the land located in SSR Gardens in Velugumatla village, Khammam urban Mandal.

Revenue officials conducted a survey of the land and concluded that it belonged to the government. This was challenged by Ponguleti Prasada Reddy who contested the validity of the survey conducted by the revenue officials and sought the suspension of the notice issued by them.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy ordered a status quo on the notice and adjourned the writ petition to August 1, 2023, for a hearing to allow the parties concerned to file the survey report and submit their counter-affidavits.

