NITI Aayog: Telangana needs to improve on exports front

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana, which has secured the sixth position under the landlocked category in the Export Preparedness Index 2022 by NITI Aayog with an overall score of 61.36, is yet to improve its export performance in certain areas.

As per the NITI Aayog’s index, Telangana has a low proportion of businesses with IEC, along with a low number of products with GI tags. This hampers its export potential as regionally unique products might be left behind in terms of exports. Enabling their exports can help the State unlock its regional competitiveness and boost its local economy.

Telangana is the negative outlier with no district having an export action plan. Although landlocked states fare well, the lack of a documented plan can be detrimental to the government’s other efforts to grow exports, NITI Aayog said. Enactment of a plan helps the stakeholders to act efficiently toward their goals, and thus the States without it should take measures to change the situation.

Top products exported from the State included pharmaceutical products and jewellery which contributed to an overall export worth over USD 10.9 billion. A healthy business ecosystem in the state, and an increase in FDI, contributed to its export performance, NITI Aayog said.

The State has invested in its business environment as it has IT/Pharma parks, no power deficit, transport connectivity via air cargo terminals, and adequate storage facilities like cold storage and warehouses. Telangana also has a decent export ecosystem as it has Export Promotion Zones and organises trade fairs and exhibitions for its exporters.

The State, to further improve its infrastructure, has applied under the TIES scheme sponsored by the Union government. These proactive measures have led to an increase in its exporters which is reflected in its high global outreach. In order to improve its export performance, the State needs to match its business ecosystem with an equally robust export ecosystem, NITI Aayog said.

Telangana can do this by supporting its otherwise strong policy ecosystem by formulating District Export Action Plans. This will help it strategise better and set measurable targets to evaluate its exports. Improving the number of Free Trade Zones, and organising capacity-building workshops can improve the environment for the exporters in the State.

