Operation Akarsh yields dividends for Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw nearer, “Operation Akarsh” of the Congress appears to be in full swing, with the party actively seeking to consolidate its strength by attracting prominent leaders from rival parties - BRS and BJP. Although the outcome of these efforts remains to be seen, it is evident that the Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of a formidable presence in the forthcoming elections.

Speculations are rife that several names are being discussed as potential additions to the Congress ranks. Adding substance to these speculations, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with former Hyderabad Mayor Teegala Krishna Reddy at a private place, presumably to persuade him and his daughter-in-law, Anitha Reddy, who holds the position of Rangareddy district Zilla Parishad chairperson, to join the party.

Following the meeting, sources said that Krishna Reddy would indeed be joining the Congress. However, Krishna Reddy has neither confirmed nor refuted these claims, leaving room for further speculation. On July 20, Revanth will lead a group of leaders to Delhi to meet with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to party sources, some leaders are expected to formally join the party on the same day, while others will decide on a later date. Among the names rumoured to be joining the grand old party are former BJP MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy, former minister A Chandrashekhar, and Gadwal Zilla Parishad chairperson Saritha.

As senior leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy reportedly expressed opposition to certain potential joinings from the Nalgonda district, the party has taken proactive measures to persuade them. Venkat Reddy will be hosting a luncheon meeting for these senior leaders on Wednesday, during which further decisions regarding joinings, particularly related to the Nalgonda district, will be made.

In the meantime, Jupally Krishna Rao has postponed his anticipated joining date, as he is determined to formally join the Congress in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi, a scion of the Gandhi family.It is worth noting that former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy recently joined the Congress, further adding to its growing roster.

