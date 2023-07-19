Orange alert for next three days: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY/JANGAON/HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL/BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU/ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Telangana, indicating a high possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in various parts of the State over the next three days. According to the weather forecast, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in several parts of the State. Among all districts, Eturnagaram in Mulugu received the highest rainfall of 7.1 cm, followed by Kamareddy (6.2 cm) and Nizamabad (6 cm).

Across Hyderabad, there was light to moderate rainfall, with Golconda reporting the maximum rainfall of 1.7 cm. In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall occurred in Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts as well.

The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Odisha, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the northwest Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours.

In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to be cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are expected to be south-westerlies with wind speeds around 10-12 kmph.

Paddy plantation begins

The fresh spell of rainfall has prompted farmers to start planting paddy in various parts of the erstwhile Medak district. The heavy rains in Medak and Siddipet districts have caused the ponds in these areas to flood. The Ghanpur dam in the Kulcharam mandal of Medak district is nearing its maximum storage capacity.

Officials said in the absence of rain, water would have been sourced from the Singur project. However, now that the Ghanpur Dam has reached its full capacity due to the recent rains, farmers no longer need to worry about water for cultivation.

Welcome rains

After a prolonged wait for the monsoon, the erstwhile Warangal district finally experienced normal rainfall, bringing joy to farmers. Since Monday night, paddy farmers have begun their plantations, while cotton farmers have been busy engaging in agricultural activities. Agricultural officers in Warangal, Hanamakonda, Jangaon, Mulugu, and Bhupalapally have assured farmers that there is no need to worry about this normal rainfall as it is beneficial for cultivation.

Boost for farming in Adilabad

Inflows into irrigation projects and rivers in the erstwhile Adilabad district increased following rains since Monday night in the district and upper parts of Maharashtra. There are also reports of low-level bridges overflowing and disruption of transportation in some areas. Officials cautioned the farmers in low-lying areas as the Kadam project gates could be opened in view of heavy rains in the catchment area.

Overflowing tanks

Rain has been lashing the erstwhile Nizamabad district for the last two days. In the past 24 hours, the district received 42.3mm of rainfall. Owing to continuous rains, several places in the district became waterlogged making it difficult for students to reach schools and adults from reaching or returning from their workplace.

