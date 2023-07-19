Take a virtual trip to Antarctica from Hyderabad Birla Science Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BM Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad, has introduced an innovative addition to its Space Museum, the Antarctica Experience Room. This is India’s first facility where live interaction will be possible with the scientists stationed at the ground station, in Antarctica.

The Antarctica Experience Room will not only facilitate immersive interactions with space scientists at Antarctica Ground Station Earth Observation Satellites (AGEOS) in Antarctica but will also treat visitors to breathtaking views of the mesmerising ice-covered landscape surrounding the ground station.

The room’s inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday in the presence of Nirmala Birla, Chairperson of G P Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI), and Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Nirmala Birla said: “I am very excited to announce the addition of this live interaction facility with the ISRO scientists based out of the ground station at Antarctica. It is very heartening to see the continuous endeavours of the Birla Archaeological Astronomical Scientific Research Institute. We are committed to inspiring young minds towards scientific discovery and it is a delight to note that more than one lakh visitors visit our campus every year.”

The frequency of live interactions with the scientists will depend on connectivity and the weather situation at the ground station in Antarctica. The information will be available on the official website. The Space Museum at GPBAASRI Hyderabad was established with the full support of ISRO Hyderabad and NRSC Hyderabad and was opened on July 26, 2019.

It is the first private museum in India to have an association with ISRO. The museum has several exciting exhibits contributed by ISRO including those GSLV MK III, the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan 2 satellites like Rohini, Apple, Chandrayaan 1, Mangalyaan international space station, and more.

