Venkat writes to CM on teacher recruitments

Expressing his concern, Venkat Reddy sought to know when will the teacher recruitment, DSC, be conducted in the State.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take cognisance of the ordeals of unemployed youth waiting for teacher jobs in the State. In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the Bhongir MP alleged that the unemployment rate in the BRS regime was spiralling.

Expressing his concern, Venkat Reddy sought to know when will the teacher recruitment, DSC, be conducted in the State. He urged the Chief Minister to empathise with the unemployed youth who are undergoing coaching in different private facilities. The MP warned that the unemployed youth will storm Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence if teacher recruitment is not conducted.

Venkat Reddy said that around 2.54 lakh people have appeared for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and around 50,000 people have appeared for paper 1. “As the DSC has not been conducted after the formation of Telangana, the aspirants are crossing the age limit for teachers. Is this why we have achieved Telangana?” he asked.

