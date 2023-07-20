After long wait, Telangana witnesses continuous rains

By Express News Service

MULUGU / KARIMNAGAR/ KHAMMAM/ NIZAMABAD / ADILABAD: With rains lashing districts across the State for the last two days, several water bodies and irrigation projects are close to their Full Tank Level, raising concerns of floods. The showers have already impacted several routes and damaged critical bridges across the State, hampering transportation in the meantime. Meanwhile, officials have been instructed to take measures to avoid untoward incidents and help residents stuck in low-lying areas.

Due to torrential rains without any let-up in the Agency areas of Mulugu district, low-lying areas have been inundated along the banks of the Godavari River. As many as 150 people have been evacuated to a rehabilitation centre in Eturunagaram. The officials also shifted two pregnant women from Elishettipalle village to the Eturunagaram CHC.

Farmers cheer

As rains began in Karimnagar district, farmers and farm workers, wearing raincoats, began transplantation work. Meanwhile, inflows to irrigation projects and reservoirs continued unabated. Officials said six radial gates of the Mid Manair Dam have been opened.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar joined female farm workers and transplanted paddy nurseries at Lingampalli in Gangadhara mandal.

Rising Godavari water level

The floodwater level of the Godavari River is rising at Bhadrachalam with the river’s catchment area in its upper reaches receiving ample rains. The flood level at Bhadrachalam was 35.2 feet at 10 pm, said CWC officials. The administration alerted fishermen not to venture into the river. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar reviewed the situation with the district administration.

Low-lying areas hit

Rains in the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts resulted in water accumulation in several low-lying areas.

Floodwaters damaged the road connecting Nizamabad and Hyderabad. As a result, the police redirected the traffic to the bypass road. Both the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Nizam Sagar Project received inflows from upstream areas.

Transportation impacted

The Tharnam temporary bridge in the erstwhile Adilabad district has been completely washed away, disrupting interstate connectivity. In Kagaznagar Mandal, the Andhavelli bridge has been damaged. The Kadam and Sri Komaram Bheem projects are currently receiving heavy inflows. Officials have been asked to remain on high alert.

