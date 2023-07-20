Allotment of 70,000 2BHKs from first week of August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MA and UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the State government will expedite the distribution of 70,000 double-bedroom houses under the Dignity Housing Scheme to eligible beneficiaries within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits from the first week of August and till the third week of October.

In six phases, over 70,000 completed double-bedroom houses will be allocated. Furthermore, houses that are in the final stages of construction will be included in the distribution programme as and when they are completed.

The minister highlighted that the GHMC has undertaken rapid construction of one lakh houses, with the majority of the double-bedroom houses already completed. Construction in other areas is nearing completion, he added.

In line with the directives, the GHMC has prepared a distribution schedule for the already completed double-bedroom houses, with support from the Revenue Department. In a review meeting held on Wednesday, Rama Rao instructed GHMC officials to ensure that deserving beneficiaries receive the 2 BHK houses without any political interference and to seek the cooperation of district collectors in the selection process.

