Home States Telangana

BRS to Cong: Criticise BCs at your own peril

The BRS leaders accused Congress of using the BCs only as vote banks and never having done anything for them.

Published: 20th July 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Flag

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers and BC leaders of the BRS on Wednesday warned Telangana Congress leaders that they would be taught a fitting lesson if they criticise or abuse BCs. The BC leaders of the BRS met here in the wake of BRS leader Dasoju Sravan allegedly receiving threatening calls. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar, Banda Prakash and others attended the meeting. 

Speaking to reporters later, the Ministers said that some Congress leaders were insulting BC leaders. “The Congress had always treated BCs as a vote bank and did nothing for them,” they said. The Ministers recalled that the BRS constructed buildings for various castes. 

“The BRS government spent thousands of crores and implemented various welfare and development programmes for BCs. However, Congress leaders were insulting the caste professions and abusing BCs,” the Minister alleged. They wondered if was it the policy of the Congress to criticise BCs. 

“If the Congress continued the same policy, then the people would not allow them to visit villages,” the Ministers warned the Congress leaders. The people would not tolerate it if their self-respect was at stake, they said, pointing out that BCs constituted around 56 per cent of the State’s population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBCsBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp