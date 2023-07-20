BRS to Cong: Criticise BCs at your own peril

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers and BC leaders of the BRS on Wednesday warned Telangana Congress leaders that they would be taught a fitting lesson if they criticise or abuse BCs. The BC leaders of the BRS met here in the wake of BRS leader Dasoju Sravan allegedly receiving threatening calls. Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar, Banda Prakash and others attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, the Ministers said that some Congress leaders were insulting BC leaders. “The Congress had always treated BCs as a vote bank and did nothing for them,” they said. The Ministers recalled that the BRS constructed buildings for various castes.

“The BRS government spent thousands of crores and implemented various welfare and development programmes for BCs. However, Congress leaders were insulting the caste professions and abusing BCs,” the Minister alleged. They wondered if was it the policy of the Congress to criticise BCs.

“If the Congress continued the same policy, then the people would not allow them to visit villages,” the Ministers warned the Congress leaders. The people would not tolerate it if their self-respect was at stake, they said, pointing out that BCs constituted around 56 per cent of the State’s population.

